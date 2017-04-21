Community Volunteers Celebrate Earth Day

On Friday afternoon, April 21, various organizations volunteered their time to celebrate earth day in Beckley. Participants put on an orange vest and hit the streets.

"Well over 400 volunteers is what we are expecting, it is awesome that there is that many people in community that many organizations that care about cleaning and the appearance of the county," said David Stewart. Executive Director of Piney Creek Water Association.

The litter sweep not only keeps the city clean, but helps boost the local economy

"When you have a clean-green community, there is a greater likelihood, that business will want to locate here, we live work and play in southern West Virginia and we want our beautiful West Virginia hills to be litter free," said Raleigh County Make it Shine Co-Chair, Sherrie Hunter.

Organizers and volunteers are making an effort to clean up the area and they're encouraging everyone to do the same.

"Get out and do something, if you see trash in the parking lot just pick it up, everybody can do a little bit and everyone does a little then as a whole we will make a difference," Becky Cook, Community Resource Advocate for Mountain State.

The orange vest have caught the attention of visitors from around the state and it sparked their own litter clean up in their own cities.

Sherrie Hunter said, "A gentleman from Keyser, West Virginia saw a bunch of people in the creek and on the rail trail, and he went home to Keyser and told his wife and daughter we are going to do a litter sweep in Keyser, they have been doing that since 2007 from what they saw in Beckley, so it does inspire people to get involved."

Earth Day is tomorrow and crews will continue to help beautify our area. If you would like to volunteer, you can contact David Stewart at 304-228-1680.