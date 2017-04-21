Historical Coal Association Continues Semi-Annual Tradition

History buffs from around the area met Friday evening, April 21, to learn more about the history of coal mining. The National Scrip Collectors Association held their semi-annual meeting tonight in Beckley.

The group has been around since the early 1970s. It consists of buyers, sellers and collectors of scrip, which was the miners form of currency given to them by the coal companies. The association meets semi-annually in either West Virginia or Kentucky. People from several coal-mining states attend.

"Well it is their heritage, this was a very important part of these areas, the scrip literally coin of the realm because it was used by the company stores and it was used usually as an advanced in pay," said scrip collector, David Schenkman.

The event continues tomorrow, Saturday, at 9 a.m in the Appalachian Room of Country Inn & Suites on Harper Road in Beckley. The show is free and open to the public

