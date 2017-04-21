FOUND: Stacey Toney located and safe

1 p.m. Saturday, April 22, 2017 UPDATE:

According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, Stacey Toney has been found safe and returned to her family. Thank you to everyone who called in to help find her.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Fayette County Sheriff's Department is seeking your help in finding a missing juvenile. According to a press release, Stacey Elizabeth Toney, 15, of Mossy has been missing since Tuesday afternoon at 1 p.m. She failed to show up at the alternative school.

She was last seen wearing a Mossy Oak shirt, blue jeans, and brown boots. Toney is described as being 5-feet 3-inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, and has black hair.

If you have seen her, you are urged to call the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-4216. Tips can also be left with CrimesStoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP (7867) or by using the P3 Tips App on your phone or mobile device.