Concord University hosts new program

Concord University is starting a new project called Addiction Diaries.

The University's Social Work organization had a table set up inside their student center where students and community members had the opportunity to share a diary entry about how addiction has affected their life.

"Regardless of class, social status, student age, everybody has been affected by substance abuse. It seems everybody has really appreciated the opportunity to share their stories, from what I've heard," said Scott Inghram, Social Work Assistant Professor.

The anonymous entries will be posted for the public to see during a Workforce Development Forum and Opioid Panel Discussion. The event will be a day long symposium where students can speak about the addiction they've seen either with a friend or family member.

Inghram says he hopes this project will help identify solutions to solve the problem of opioid addiction.

"We've heard a lot of positive remarks from the people who have stopped by and shared their story. So really that's what this is about, being able to share the story about substance abuse, in an anonymous way," Inghram added.

Each note card collected over the past two weeks will be shown at a symposium held at Concord next Tuesday.