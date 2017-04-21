UPDATE: Lightning strike causes road closure

4:50 p.m. Friday, Apr. 21, 2017 UPDATE:

According to emergency responders, Mercer Street will be closed to foot and vehicle traffic over the weekend of Apr. 22 and 23. The closed section will run along the block between 8th and 9th Streets.

The reason for the closure is because of a lightning strike on a building at around 3 p.m. The structural integrity of the building must be checked by an architect.

ORIGINAL STORY: A loud boom and falling brick caught the attention of people on Mercer Street on Friday, April 21, 2017. Firefighters with the Princeton Fire Department confirmed that the apartment building next to the Lavon Theatre was struck by lightning at around 3 p.m. That is the theatre that has been undergoing renovations.

The lightning cause fire alarms to go off, but emergency responders said there was no fire cause by the strike. There was also no one injured by the lightning or the falling brick.