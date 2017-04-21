Second arrest made in Oak Hill murder investigation

Deputies in Fayette County have made a second arrest in the investigation into a murder in the Oak Hill area on Sunday, April 16, 2017. Janet Garrett, 48, was shot in the chest on Berry Street. Tips called in to CrimeStoppers of WV lead to the arrest of Derrick Crouse on Tuesday, April 18.

As the investigation continued, deputies were able to connect a second person to the crime. Matthew Nelson Underwood, 31, of Oak Hill was identified as a co-defendant in the case. Underwood had been arrested in the Rosedale Trailer Park on Monday in connection with unrelated robbery charges. A new warrant for his arrest was sent to the Southern Regional Jail and Underwood was arraigned by video conference.

"This second arrest is the result of old-fashioned police work," said Fayette County Prosecutor Larry Harrah. "Detectives spent the past several days knocking on doors, conducting interviews and gathering evidence to support the arrest of this second suspect."

The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Office at 304-574-4216 or CrimeStoppers of WV at 304-255-STOP (7867). Anonymous tips can also be left using the P3 Tips App on your phone or mobile device.