Road work to close WV 20 in Princeton

The West Virginia Department of Transportation announced that WV 20 in Princeton will be closed at night starting on Monday, April 24, 2017. According to a release, West Virginia Paving will be repairing sidewalks and inlets. They will also be paving the stretch of WV20 from the intersection with WV104 to the intersection with East Main Street.

Crews will be working overnight from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. During these hours, residents are asked to avoid parking on WV20 and to use alternate routes such as US460, WV104 and the side streets surrounding Mercer Street. The project is expected to wrap up on May 30.