University approves agreement for purchase of buildings

MONTGOMERY, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia University officials have approved an agreement that allows a nonprofit group to purchase several buildings at a southern West Virginia campus.



KVC Health Systems, which specializes in behavioral health care and child welfare, plans to convert the WVU Tech campus in Montgomery into a college specifically for children transitioning out of the foster care system, giving at-risk young adults a chance to earn two-year degrees at no cost to them.



The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports WVU said in a statement that its board voted Friday to approve the agreement. KVC will have a 25-year lease that begins in July. By the end of the lease, it will have purchased the buildings for $9.4 million.



West Virginia University is moving WVU Tech's operations about 40 miles south to Beckley by this fall.

