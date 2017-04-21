Navy updates regulations to explicitly ban revenge porn

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - The Navy has updated its regulations to help fight against revenge porn.



The Virginian-Pilot reported Thursday that sharing private, intimate images without consent is now an explicit violation of Navy rules.



The change was made this week and is effective immediately for sailors and Marines. It comes in the wake of a photo-sharing scandal involving female service members.



The Navy said it had not explicitly banned the non-consensual sharing of images in its regulations previously. A Navy spokeswoman told the newspaper that the new rule is another tool against such conduct.

