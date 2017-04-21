Grants for southern West Virginia projects announced

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) - Projects in southern West Virginia are getting a boost from more than $6 million in funding.



The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the funding announced Thursday, April 20, 2017 comes from agencies that include the U.S. Economic Development Authority, the Appalachian Regional Commission and the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation.



The funding includes $3.3 million to a new business incubator launched by the Marshall University Research Corp.



It also includes $1.7 million for a farm education project in seven counties and for a project that streamlines health-care services and helps provides such services to high-risk patients in coalfield communities.

