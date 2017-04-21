Cable company call center closing in West Virginia

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) - A telecommunications call center in Parkersburg will be closing this summer, putting nearly 170 people out of work.

Media outlets report Altice USA is shutting down the Suddenlink Communications call center this summer. Altice purchased Suddenlink more than a year ago.

Altice USA spokeswoman Lisa Anselmo says investments in technology, tools and other resources have resulted in a 20 percent drop in customer call volume over the past year.

She says customers will notice no changes from the move.

The company says other operations will remain in Parkersburg, including a customer walk-in center. Technical support will continue to operate locally.

Some of the affected employees will have an opportunity to apply for other positions within Altice USA.

