Stars Revealed for United Way of Southern WV's 'Dancing with the Stars'

The stars were out in Beckley. The reveal party for the United Way of Southern West Virginia's Dancing with the Stars took place at Tamarack in Beckley on Thursday, April 20, 2017.

It's the sixth year for the event.

Proceeds leading up to the big night and the actual event goes to benefit the United Way's campaign goal of $860,000.

This year's stars are Chase Boggs, Salley Jarrett, Dr. Stuart Cornett, Morgan Walls, Orlando Usan, Kim Shingledecker, Joe Meade, Dawn Paine, Jerry Umberger, Jr., Karen Johnson, Kenny McBride and Donna Flaim.

"People enjoy the party," United Way of Southern West Virginia's Executive Director Margaret O'Neal, said. "We're just grateful to the cast and our community leaders. These 12 people are leaders in our community, to step out and spend all summer long learning how to dance."

This year's Dancing with the Stars will happen September 22 in Beckley.