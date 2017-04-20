Greenbrier Valley Airport hosts emergency exercise

The Greenbrier Valley Airport Authority hosted its Triennial Airport Emergency Exercise.

"We've always got small glitches that we find during this so it's a good time to find those glitches before a real scenario happens. This gives us an opportunity to find those and be able to talk about them," said Joseph Thomas, Lewisburg Fire Department Chief.

Thomas says Thursday's exercise gives first responders the chance to get some hands on training out in the field.

"This is a larger drill that we don't see all the time. So this is a good time for all of us to get together and be able to play and knowing that it's not true, it helps us out to be able to base it off a real scenario," Thomas added.

High school students from Greenbrier East, Greenbrier West and Davis Stewart got involved. They even transported a student from the Airport to the Greenbrier Valley Medical Center.

"These are human beings taking care of other human beings, that's what they do every single day. It's the thing we would hope we never have to do," said Stephen Snyder, Greenbrier Valley Airport Director.

Organizers say the most important part of the day is to focus on improving communication across all agencies.

"There is no perfect scenario. Here we're setting up a training environment, this has been three and a half months in the planning. Something's not going to go as planned. In a real emergency I guarantee you something's not going to go as planned," Snyder added.

