Spring Clean Up Coming to Virginia Town

Bluefield, Virginia's annual spring clean up is coming up next week. Every year, the town offers this free service to it's residents.

The pick up will be completed over the next three weeks and each neighborhood is assigned a different week. Billie Roberts with the town of Bluefield said this is just one way the town can give back.

"It is nice to be able to help the residents. This a normal time where everything gets pretty and everybody gets out and starts cleaning up a little bit, and de-cluttering and it is nice to be able to offer that help to the community," Community Development Coordinator, Billie Roberts said.

The trash pick up is divided by neighborhoods. During the week of April 24-28, Double Gates, Leedy Addition, College Drive and Hickory Hills areas. Sedgewood, Windwood, Doe Meadows, Fincastle Eastas and Forest Hills areas from May 1-5.

Between May 8-12, crews will pick up debris in the downtown East End, North Side, North College and Crescent View areas. May 15-19, trash will be removed from the South College, Pine Hill Park, Hockman Pike and West Graham areas.

During the final week of May 22-26, all brush that is placed out by town residents will be picked up.

The deadline to sign up is April 21, if you want the free services you can contact Bluefield Town Hall at 276-322-4626 before the end of the day.