PINCH, WV - Kanawha County Sheriff's Office confirms that the department's bomb squad is responding in the Pinch area Thursday afternoon.

They responded to the area at roughly 2 p.m. Thursday, April 20.

According to Sgt. Brian Humphreys, an explosive similar to a pipe bomb was found at a residence on South Pinch Road.

Crews had responded to the scene after a female reportedly committed suicide.

Stay with 59News, WeAreWVproud.com and the 59News Mobile App for the latest on this developing story.