Alderson's Federal Prison Celebrates 90 years

A Special Celebration is under way for a historic prison right here in our own backyard.

Alderson's Federal Prison Camp originally known as The Federal Industrial Institution for Women opened up back in 1927 and is known for its rich history and being the first Women's Federal Prison.



Thursday retirees were invited back to celebrate the Prison's 90 Anniversary. Representative Evan Jenkins along with local delegates and town council members were all in attendance for the big day.

"Its meant a lot to this community, its meant a lot to our country you know those people who have gotten on the wrong side of the law this place is taking care of folks protecting our communities but also provided jobs and opportunity for us here in Alderson," Representative Jenkins said.

The Minimum security prison center is the biggest employer in Alderson with 160 staff members and it currently houses roughly a 1,000 inmates.