Prisoner Sentenced After Mount Olive Murder

FAYETTEVILLE -

Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney, Larry E. Harrah, II tells 59News that Stephen Branscome, an inmate at the Mount Olive Correctional Complex, was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Thursday, April 20, 2017 for second degree murder.

Harrah said Branscome entered a guilty plea to this crime on March 13, 2017.

On March 19, 2016, Branscome stabbed Russell Leon Hager to death with a manufactured weapon on the recreational yard on the grounds of the prison.

Branscome’s sentence in this case is to run consecutive to other prison sentences imposed for attempted murder in Mercer County and for federal gun charges.

This murder was investigated by the West Virginia State Police.

