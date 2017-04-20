Fayette County Woman Sentenced on Meth Charges - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Fayette County Woman Sentenced on Meth Charges

FAYETTEVILLE -

According to Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney, Larry E. Harrah, II, Jennifer L. White of Meadow Bridge was sentenced to two to ten 10 years in prison on Thursday, April 20.

On March 13, 2017, she entered a guilty plea to delivery of methamphetamine and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

Between September 9, 2015 and September 13, 2015, White delivered methamphetamine to a confidential informant. Following the controlled buys of Jennifer and her co-defendant’s home, more pre-packaged methamphetamine and evidence of drug dealing were found.

This crime was investigated by members of the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force.

