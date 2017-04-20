2 new members named to West Virginia Board of Education - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

2 new members named to West Virginia Board of Education

Posted: Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The West Virginia Board of Education has two new members.

Gov. Jim Justice announced Tuesday the appointments of Deborah Sullivan and Joseph Wallace to the board.

Sullivan mostly recently retired as principal of Charleston Catholic High School. Wallace is an attorney from Elkins.

The nine-member board has undergone an overhaul since Justice took office in January.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.