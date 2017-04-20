2 new members named to West Virginia Board of Education

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The West Virginia Board of Education has two new members.

Gov. Jim Justice announced Tuesday the appointments of Deborah Sullivan and Joseph Wallace to the board.

Sullivan mostly recently retired as principal of Charleston Catholic High School. Wallace is an attorney from Elkins.

The nine-member board has undergone an overhaul since Justice took office in January.

