West Virginia jobless rate lowest in more than 8 years

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate has fallen to its lowest level since November 2008.

WorkForce West Virginia says the rate fell three-tenths of a percentage point to 4.9 percent in March. The number of unemployed residents fell by 2,300 to 38,100.

Employment gains included 300 in construction, 300 in leisure and hospitality, 100 in mining and logging and 100 in educational and health services.

There were job losses of 1,100 in government, 1,000 in trade, transportation and utilities, 300 in professional and business services and 300 in financial activities.

The national unemployment rate dipped to 4.5 percent in March.

