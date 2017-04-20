Miners Protection Act: Time is Running Out

It is getting down to the wire for the Miner's Protection Act. The current act expires on April 30, and Congress doesn't even meet again until next week. Lawmakers say it is essential to provide health care and pension benefits to retired miners who lost those benefits when their companies went bankrupt.

"You have a lot of retired miners, and mostly a lot of older widows who are depending on this health care and their benefits, and their pensions. But the health care right now is most imminent. And we need to fix it and I want a permanent fix. I don't want to go through this again and I think we will get it, I really do. We don't need to shut down the government we just need to get our work done. Just stay and work," said Sen. Joe Manchin, (D) West Virginia.

"Now the health care benefits could get through Congress; the pensions, maybe not. There are critics who say if Congress bails out the pensions for coal miners, it will set a precedent to have to bail out pensions in other industries that fail," said Mark Curtis, 59News Chief Political Reporter.