Huntington Wins America's Best Communities Competition, $3 Million Prize

Huntington, West Virginia has been crowned the winner of the America's Best Communities competition, a $10 million community revitalization campaign sponsored by Frontier Communications, DISH Network, CoBank and The Weather Channel.
Huntington will bring home the competition's $3 million grand prize for revitalization and growth. The following is a statement from Huntington Mayor Steve Williams in regards to the winning of the competition:
On behalf of all Huntingtonians who worked so hard on this endeavor, we are honored and excited to be named America’s Best Community. Our citizens should stand proud.
We have been aggressive with our aspirations. Our people believe in the direction we are taking with our community’s revitalization plan and, because of that, they have embraced our commitment to transform Huntington and the broader Appalachian region for the next 50 years.
Lastly, we are extremely grateful to Frontier Communications, CoBank, DISH Network and The Weather Channel, which sponsored the America’s Best Communities competition. This competition has put the spotlight on small towns across the country and has proven to be a tool to move forward rapidly with our plans to strengthen the economic vitality of our communities.
We make no little plans in Huntington. We aspire. We believe. We commit.”