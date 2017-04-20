Medical Marijuana Signed Into Law in West Virginia

With the stroke of a pen, Governor Jim Justice legalized medical marijuana in the state of West Virginia, calling it the compassionate thing to do.

"Our doctors are telling us, this is a pathway to help those people. I mean how can you turn your back on that? I mean how could you turn your back on a loved one, that was really suffering," said Gov. Justice.

At first Medical marijuana will be available in pill, gel, or oil forms. Smokable or edible plants will not be allowed, although amending the law down the road is possible.

"Well I am going to try to fix it," said State Sen. Richard Ojeda, (D) Logan.

"I think it helps people who are going through chemotherapy, it's helps people who have seizures, it helps people with ALS; it helps people with MS. That's who it's going to help," said Del, Mike Pushkin, (D) Kanawha.

No one knows that better than former Republican House of Delegates member Bill Flanigan, a cancer survivor.

"I had a loved one who was nice enough to send me some cookies, that were treated with THC I guess... I never want to say that Chemotherapy is bearable, but I was able to make it through the last three-and a-half months of chemotherapy in a much more reasonable manner," said Former Del. Bill Flanigan.

An advisory board to create medical marijuana dispensing rules must be set up. That could be complete by July 2018.

"There are critics of this new medical marijuana law who say the federal government should be in charge of regulating drugs as medicine, and not individual states," said Mark Curtis, 59 News Chief Political Reporter.