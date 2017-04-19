Volleyball Event For Autism Charity Coming This Weekend

Players are needed for an upcoming charity volleyball game.

The Volleyball for Autism event is happening Saturday at Memorial Baptist Church in Beckley. Its purpose is to give more families access to Autism Health services.

Special gifts will be auctioned off at the event to raise money as well.

"The cost for autism services is not covered by insurance," Dr. Kelli White, event organizer, said. "And therefore, a lot of families are not able to access those services. So we're trying to level that playing field."

Teams can still sign up to participate in the event. It will start at 9 a.m. on Saturday April 22, 2017 at Memorial Baptist Church.

Follow @Joe_Putrelo on Twitter.