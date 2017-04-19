Raleigh County Commission Raises Monthly County Landline Fee

The Raleigh County Commission has chosen to raise the county monthly landline fee by $2.

County Commissioners voted Tuesday April 18, 2017 to increase the fee from $3 to $5 a month. They told 59News this is all being done to help the Raleigh County 911 Center upgrade its equipment.

Raleigh County Commissioner Dave Tolliver said much of the 911 Center's equipment is more than 10 years old and is now outdated.

"EOC is the lifeline to any emergency you have in the county, whether it's ambulance, fire, police," Tolliver said. "And they got to have equipment to operate the EOC. That's why we felt the $2 wasn't out of line."

Tolliver said the increase of the landline fee is expected to bring an additional $500,000 of yearly revenue to the 911 Center. He told 59News the $2 raise will take effect at the beginning of May, 2017.

Follow @Joe_Putrelo on Twitter.