Wounded Veteran Gifted Beckley Home

The look on each face said it all as Sgt. Alan Allison and his family entered their brand new mortgage free home in Beckley Wednesday April 19, 2017.

Chase Bank and the national non-profit group, "Building Homes For Heroes," gifted it to Sgt. Allison for the sacrifices he made fighting for our country.

"It's just a big burden off our shoulders that we've been planning for, but just didn't know when it was going to happen," Sgt. Allison said.

Sgt. Allison's years in service resulted in spinal and nerve damage, among other injuries and long term effects. He qualified for the donation with his status as a post 9/11 disabled military veteran who didn't previously own a home.

The wounded warrior said this house is a drastic improvement from his previous living situation in Nebo, North Carolina.

"Well we had a rental house we were having trouble out of," Sgt. Allison told 59News. "And the landlord lived down east, so it was just a troublesome time for us for the last year, and this is just a major blessing for us."

The Allison family said they're excited for the move and transition into the Beckley community. But most of all, they're grateful to be able to walk through a door into a permanent place to call home.

"We're thankful to God and Building Homes For Heroes, Chase and all the donors that make this possible for wounded warriors and their families," Michelle Allison, Sgt. Alan Allison's wife, said.

And for the donors, they said reactions from the receiving families is what reminds them of why they do their jobs.

"Every time your heart just kind of jumps when you see them walk through the door, and the reactions are always different; sometimes they laugh sometimes they cry," Lindsay Morris, Building Homes For Heroes event coordinator, said. "And you just get this amazing feeling."

"We want to be a part of the community in any way we can and this is a great way to do it," Nancy Kissinger, Chase Bank market president, said. "To bring a new family, to get them committed to our community and welcomed to our community and this way is a great way to do just that."

Building Homes For Heroes has donated more than 100 homes nationally to post 9/11 wounded veterans in need through the help of Chase Bank. But Wednesday's gifting is one for the southern West Virginia community to always remember.

The organization continues to take applications to give more homes to these veterans. If interested, visit the Building Homes for Heroes website at http://buildinghomesforheroes.org.

Follow @Joe_Putrelo on Twitter.