The Congress is running out of time to pass the Miner's Protection Act

It's getting down to the wire for the miners protection act. The current act expires on April 30th, and congress doesn't even meet again until next week.

Lawmakers say it is essential to provide health care and pension benefits to over twenty thousand retired miners, who lost those benefits when their companies went bankrupt. the pressure is on to meet that deadline.

"We all need to work together and just get it done. We just can't kick the can down the road for another few months that's not what we promised that's not what we're gonna do, I just think we need to stay in Washington until we finish that. Just stay and work," said Sen. Joe Manchin.

Critics of the miners protection act don't object to providing health care, but are concerned about the government supplying permanent pensions. Some in congress worry they'll have to bail other private pensions down the road.

"Come to Madison, or Logan, or Williamson like I did on Monday. I cannot tell you how many people I met who are directly effected by this," said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito.

There are 11 days until the temporary agreement expires.