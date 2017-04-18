One police department makes strides in new building plans

One police department moves forward with plans for a new building. Tuesday evening, April 18, Beckley City Council members met to approve bonds to open the new Beckley Police Department

For the past couple months, the department has been designing their own building to fit their needs. Chief Lonnie Christian says the city of Beckley and the department deserve a new building to better serve the community.

"This would be first time in the history of the police department that we would be able to actually design a department instead of fitting a department and trying to meet our needs into that building, we actually build a structure that meets our needs and puts us in something that fits what we need," said Chief Christian.

In the next few months, the U-S-D-A has to allocate the funds in order for the department to break ground on their new building in uptown Beckley.