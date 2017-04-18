Neighborhood Watch Group Forms to Fight Crime at Stanaford Acres

A neighborhood in Raleigh County is fighting crime by forming a watch group. People living in Stanaford Acres in Beckley report at least 10 break-ins in the past three or four weeks. On Tuesday, April 18, 2017, around 50 residents gathered at a meeting to discuss new ways to monitor criminal activity. The Neighborhood Watch Group has decided to use social media to their advantage. A private Facebook page has been created for people to have a secure place to alert neighbors of suspicious activity or crimes.

"We're trying to just make sure everyone in the neighborhood is aware of what's going on, what things to watch for, and who to call. And, make sure that other people know that we're watching out for our neighborhood. We want to protect our homes and our children," Daniel Keaton, board member for the Stanaford Maintenance Association, said.

West Virginia State Police are handling the investigation into the break-ins at Stanaford Acres. If you see any suspicious activity, call police.