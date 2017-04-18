Day Report Joins Keep Mercer Clean Campaign





For the past 9 months Duane Huff has been involved with the Mercer County Day Report, an alternative sentencing program for drug offenders. It also offers treatment and education services. The program has been a big influence, helping Huff turn his life around.



"I hit rock bottom when my addiction caused me to lose my child my marriage and caused me to get locked up," he said.



Huff struggled with drug addiction for more than a decade but now he has the day report program to thank for breaking his addiction and helping him get back what he lost.

"They are helping me find work and have things set up to help me get my children back and get my family back together

and you know after making mistakes I've had a chance to pay my debts back to society and now the states actually trying to help me out."



All this week the program is joining forces with commissioners in the county to spread awareness for the keep mercer clean campaign.



Josh Parks is the only litter control officer in Mercer County. He said the program is a win win for the county.

"They are the reason why the roadsides are so clean across the county." Last year alone the group was responsible for picking up more than 75-thousand pounds of trash on their own. "Besides doing litter pickups i also do the law enforcement aspect and there is no way can get to every road across the county that's where the Mercer County Day Report comes into play they are so instrumental in keeping roadsides picked.



