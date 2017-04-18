Glade Springs Offers New Titanic Themed Escape Room

The Resort at Glade Springs is changing up its escape room theme to let people try to survive a historic disaster.

The new Titanic themed escape room feels like its sinking as players must find a way to a lifeboat. As crew members, they have to discover the way to send a distress signal to other ships within 45 minutes. Players solve riddles and clues to escape.

"A lot of work has went into this idea," Ashley Long, Glade Springs creative director, said. "Everything we built is completely custom. You won't find this in any other escape room in the world."

The Titanic escape room is open to the public - just reserve tickets in advance. Long said another escape room called the Forbidden Tomb will open up in May, 2017 at Glade Springs.