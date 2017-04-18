Two West Virginia communities come together to solve a problem

The West Virginia Strong spirit was in full force over the Easter weekend as two towns more than 100 miles away from each other come together. The town of Gary, WV was forced to use a pickup truck to haul trash for their 986 citizens. That is because of repeated problems with the town garbage truck.

The problem lead Gary Mayor, Thomas Vineyard to contact Del. Ed Evans (D-McDowell). Delegate Evans informed the Governor's office of the problem. As a result, Michael Young, the owner of Nicholas Sanitation in Summersville, WV donated a used truck from his fleet to the town of Gary.

"This is an example of who we are as West Virginians: neighbors looking after each other," said Gov. Jim Justice. "In tough times, the people of West Virginia have always stepped up to help a community in need."