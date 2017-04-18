Bluefield College softball team looks forward to post-season after accident

3:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, 2017 UPDATE:

The Virginia State Police is investigating the crash that involved the Bluefield College Lady Rams softball team. The driver of the pickup truck has been identified as Joe B. Taylor, 77, of Nickelsville, VA. He was taken to Russell County Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.

Troopers said Taylor was suffering from a medical condition at the time of the accident and that played a factor in the crash. Taylor is charged with reckless driving. The investigation is still open.

ORIGINAL STORY: An accident that injured 11 members of the Bluefield College softball team is not going to keep them down. The accident happened at around 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, 2017 in Russell County, VA. They were traveling in two vans along U.S. Route 58 when a driver headed the other direction apparently lost control and hit the first van.

There were nine players in the van along with an athletic trainer and head coach Shelley Newton. Injuries ranged from concussions to shoulder and back trauma. One person had a broken nose. They were all taken to Russell County Medical Center for treatment.

"We were very lucky to come out with only a few minor injuries," said Coach Newton. "The accident put things into perspective and has brought our team and campus community closer together.

The Lady Rams are the winningest softball team in the school's history. They have a school record of 24 wins this season, beating the 2016 record of 18 wins. The six remaining games of the regular season were postponed due to the accident and injuries, but the team is looking forward to the AAC tournament in May and a possible bid for the NCCAA National Tournament.