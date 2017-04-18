Critics: DuPont spent more on legal fees than chemical tests

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Critics say DuPont has spent too little on testing Ohio and West Virginia residents for contamination from a chemical used to make Teflon, while paying millions to a lawyer overseeing the testing program.

The Columbus Dispatch reports DuPont spent about $860,000 on testing for contamination from the chemical used to make Teflon.

A court filing this month revealed the lawyer who oversees the medical testing program was paid nearly $15 million.

Cincinnati attorney Robert Bilott filed a class-action lawsuit against DuPont alleging the company released C8-tainted water into the Ohio River. The company settled in 2004 and agreed to pay 70,000 residents to have their blood tested for C8.

About 2,020 people have been tested. Bilott says the company has more than enough funds to cover the program's cost.

