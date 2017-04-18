Charleston Police to have Sobriety & Child Safety Seat Checkpoint

The Charleston Police Department and the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety is having a high-visibility sobriety and child safety seat checkpoint this week.

The checkpoint will be on Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in the 2100 Block of Sissonville Drive.

Police say they checkpoint will begin at 5:00 PM and end at around Midnight.

The West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program and Mobile Life Solutions have created a free app to help fight drinking and driving called Driver Sober West Virginia.