Man wanted in Oak Hill murder is arrested

12 p.m. April 18, 2017 UPDATE:

The man wanted in Fayette County for the murder of Janet Garrett was found in Fayette County. According to Sheriff Mike Fridley said the manhunt for Derrick Crouse is over. He was captured this morning. Watch for more details here and on the air as they become available.

UPDATE, 10:40 p.m, April 17, 2017

Fayette County Sheriff's Office has identified one of the suspects in an Easter murder case.

According to a press release, 19-year-old Derrick Michael Crouse, of the Oak Hill area, is wanted for the murder of Janet Garrett.

Deputies and officers from the Oak Hill Police Department executed a search warrant at Crouse's last known address in the Rosedale Trailer Park in Oak Hill earlier this evening, but Crouse had already left that area.

He is believed to still be in the Oak Hill area.

Crouse is described as a white male, 19 years of age. He has a slender build and is approximately 5' 8" tall. He has recently shaved his head and goatee in an attempt to alter his appearance.

"This individual is reportedly armed with a handgun and should be considered armed and dangerous," said Sheriff Fridley.

Anyone with any information concerning his possible location is urged to contact 911 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia immediately.

OAK HILL, W.Va. (AP) - Authorities say a woman was shot and killed during an early morning home invasion in the Oak Hill area.

News outlets report the Fayette County Sherriff deputies said in a statement that two men wearing ski masks forced their way into the home Sunday. One of the men shot the 48-year-old woman in the chest with a handgun. Both men fled the scene on foot.

Police say two other people in the house were unharmed.

Sheriff Mike Fridley says the suspects made no apparent attempt to search for anything to take. He says they forced entry into the home, shot the victim and fled without saying anything.

