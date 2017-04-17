Parents Outraged over Boone County Teacher's Jacket

SETH, WV: A Boone County teacher wore a jacket at school with a strong anti-Trump message.

A picture was taken by a student in Cheryl Judy's art room at Sherman Junior High School. The top line reads "TUCK" and the lower line reads "FRUMP" with the curse word highlighted in white lettering.

This has Boone County parents and students outraged, but the teacher says it's taken out of context.

"Very inappropriate for a teacher to wear that to school or anywhere else for that matter," Boone County parent Howard Kirk said after seeing the teacher's jacket for the first time.

Parents and teachers are shocked to see the image making the rounds on social media. Cheryl Judy says she was pinning the message on her jacket after class was over for the day.

"She's a public employee so her opinion of Trump, while she's at work or at a public function, she's speaking for Boone county Schools," Kirk added.

Students said they're fine with a teacher sharing a political message, just not one with curse words.

"I just know if I wore something like that I would get suspended pretty bad," 11th grader Braxton Harless told our sister station WOWK.

Judy's students say this jacket isn't the first time she's made her anti-Trump sentiments known.

"We've talked about politics more in her class than a lot of others, but I just know she does not support Trump whatsoever," Harless added.

Judy says a student took the picture when she tried the jacket on after school, but Judy didn't mean for the image to be shared.

Judy said in a statement:

"First, yes, I did wear that jacket to school, sans the patch on the back. I took the patch with me so that I could pin it onto the jacket before I left school. This was on Thursday. Since I had a little time before school was out to pin the patch on the jacket, so I did. I tried it on to make sure that the patch was straight. I only had it on for less than two minutes. A like minded student snapped a photo and shared it on social media without my permission. This has gotten so blown out of proportion that it is unreal. I never intended for this to happen. I did not put the jacket back on and made sure that the patch was not exposed until I was well away from the school. People think that I flaunted the jacket at school. I did not. I am a very liberal person but I never force my liberalism on others and never would."

Parents and teacher who spoke with us said they believe Judy should be reprimanded, but not fired.

Most say the bigger issue facing Boone County Schools is the recent embezzlement case which already led to the arrest of two school employees and the resignation of two Board of Education members.