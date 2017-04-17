Sex offender from McDowell County arrested

11 a.m. Tuesday, April 18, 2017 UPDATE:

West Virginia State Troopers in McDowell County announce on Tuesday that a registered sex offender who was on the run is back in custody. Carl Dean Hubbard was found in Tazewell County. He has been arrested

Investigators thanked the public for the their help and tips to track down Hubbard.

On Monday, April 17, 2017, The West Virginia State Police Welch Detachment began a search for Carl Dean Hubbard of Caretta. Hubbard is wanted for two felony charges of failure to register as a sex offender.

According to police, Hubbard illegally obtained a 2011 GMC Sierra truck from Cole Chevrolet in Bluefield. The truck is a blue/turquoise color. He failed to registered it as well as disable the GPS.

Hubbard is registered as a sex offender for possession of child pornography and was recently charged with abduction. Authorities believe Hubbard is armed.

If you have any information on Hubbard's location, please contact the Welch Detachment.