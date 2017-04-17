BREAK-INS: Stanaford Acres Residents Feel in Danger

One Raleigh County neighborhood has seen a spike in break ins over the past several months.

Residents living in Stanaford Acres area have reported more than 10 break-ins in the past three months and even more suspicious behavior.

One resident said she's seen a person going door to door looking under welcome mats for house keys.

A neighborhood watch program has formed and West Virginia State Police are working with them to catch the suspected criminals. "First, to deter crime so we don't need to worry about it happening, then second, to keep everyone in the community safe," said Cpl. S.R. Moore.

Neighbors are working with West Virginia State Police to get these unwanted people off their streets.

Tomorrow (4/18) members with neighborhood watch will be holding a meeting to further discuss the matter.