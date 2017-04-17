CrimeStoppers Beginning New Cold Case Effort

CrimeStoppers of West Virginia is starting a new initiative to help solve cold cases. The organization is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for tips that lead to solving the cold cases.

Sgt. Morgan Bragg, Beckley Police detective, said CrimeStoppers is forming a new Task Force. It will be made up of several different southern West Virginia law enforcement agencies. The Task Force will work towards solving cold cases, some of them decades old.

"We were able to compile records of cold cases from the area of several different agencies," Sgt. Bragg said. "And what we're in the process of doing now is evaluating those based on solvability factors, and we will determine one particular case to focus on at a time."

Sgt. Bragg said this initiative is for helping bring closure to families of missing people in our area. He added that the CrimeStoppers Task Force will begin working its first cold case before the end of April, 2017.

CrimeStoppers will continue to offer rewards for tips from community members who can remain anonymous. Information can be submitted by calling 304-255-STOP (7867) or by using the P3 Tips App on your phone or mobile device.

