DEADLINE: Time to File Taxes is Almost Over

It's that time of the year where the tax deadline is upon us. Tomorrow (4/18) marks the last day for people to file their taxes unless they receive an extension.

Representatives at H&R Block said they were very busy as last minute filers came to get their taxes in on time. Last year more than 41 million people waited until last minute to file their taxes, but this year people applied for extensions.

"Filed an extension, I'm going to them and get them all done," said a Raleigh County Resident, Eric Waddell. According to the IRS, Waddell is just one of 13 million people who have filed for an extension.

H&R Block said tomorrow they expect five million people to file their taxes. If you don't have an extension and file after the deadline, the penalty could be worse than paying your tax return in full.