Cold Case Search Continues For Raleigh County Man

Family and friends of Chaz Richardson, the young Raleigh County man who went missing on December 3, 2015, haven't given up their search for him.

They told 59News he was last seen in the Surveyor area getting into a silver and gray Dodge Durango.

Since the day Richardson went missing, Brandy Stover has become close with his family, helping them in their search.

"We're going to keep moving, we're not ever giving up," Stover, a Raleigh County resident, said. "Not me, his family and other ones. There are a few others in the community who have been helping since day one. We're not going to stop until we find Chaz and until somebody comes forward and tells the truth."

Stover told 59News people Richardson was with before he went missing said he had a seizure and ran away somewhere into the woods, never to be found.

She's not buying it.

"He was murdered," Stover said. "They murdered him or something happened and they hid him because they were scared, but I don't know. But I know he's not alive and I know he's not in the woods, because it's been searched very thoroughly."

The family of Chaz Richardson continues to plead for the help of more people in the area to help find him. They are offering a $10,000 reward for a successful tip that leads to finding his body.

It's a waiting game that Leisa Wellington, Richardson's mother in Charleston, said has devastated her everyday.

"It's been awful," Wellington told 59News over the phone. "It's been a nightmare. It's just a living nightmare trying to find him. There's just no words to describe how horrible having a missing child is."

Raleigh County Sheriff Scott Van Meter said the cold case is technically a missing person with suspicious circumstances. But he also noted investigators are treating it as a homicide, because of those suspicious circumstances.

A website has been created to help find Richardson. It can be found here: https://helpbringchazalfredrichardsonhome.yolasite.com/

