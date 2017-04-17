Local baseball team is asking for host home volunteers

The countdown is on for opening day for the West Virginia Miners, but the search to find players a place to stay is even more pressing.

The Miners are looking for host families for their collegiate athletes for the summer. Since all the athletes that are in the players prospect league are in college they are unpaid to comply with NCAA rules. Host families would take in a player for the season and provide food and shelter, but it is not without it's benefits.



"It's a very memorable experience and usually people, who do it once they keep coming back and doing it time and again, so we are just inviting people to get involved and adopt a player no matter your family situation whether you are a big family or a small family," Jim Holland, Director of Game Day operations.

Host families will also get season tickets to the games.If you would like to sign up to be host family you can call the West Virginia Miner at 304- 252-7233