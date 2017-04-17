2 seminars on gas pipeline safety are scheduled in WV

The Public Service Commission of West Virginia and the West Virginia Oil and Natural Gas Association (WVONGA) are holding Pipeline Safety Seminars in Charleston on April 20 and Bridgeport on April 25, 2017. Over 160 participants are expected at the two one-day seminars that will focus on a review of Federal and State requirements including recent changes, top safety issues and common violations during the construction and repair of gas pipelines.

“The purpose of the seminar is to ensure all regulated pipeline operators in West Virginia understand and comply with pipeline safety regulations to ensure the safety and integrity of West Virginia’s pipelines,” according to PSC Gas Pipeline Safety Director Mary Friend.

West Virginia has over 14,000 miles of natural gas and hazardous liquid pipelines that are overseen by the Public Service Commission.

The Public Service Commission Gas Pipeline Safety Division is responsible for the inspection and enforcement of Federal and State pipeline safety regulations for intrastate natural gas and hazardous liquid transmission, regulated gathering pipelines and gas distribution.

WVONGA, the oldest trade association in West Virginia, has represented a wide cross section of the oil and gas industry for 100 years. A membership organization representing over 200 companies, WVONGA members include all sections of the industry from exploration, drilling and transmission to legal and technical support.