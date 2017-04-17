Rep. Evan Jenkins makes 2 stops in southern WV

Congressman Evan Jenkins (R-WV) will be making stops in Raleigh and Greenbrier Counties on Tuesday, April 18, 2017. The first stop will be at the Raleigh County Commission on Aging at 11 a.m. He will be there for a ceremony to celebrate the commission's accreditation from the National Institute of Senior Centers. This makes it the only accredited senior center in West Virginia. The Congressman will be joined by Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold and the Commission on Aging Executive Director Jack Tanner.

In the afternoon, Rep. Jenkins will be stopping at ABB Inc. in Lewisburg where he will receive the National Association of Manufacturers' Award for Manufacturing Legislative Excellence. That will be held at 1 p.m. The Congressman is also expected to make some remarks about the importance of manufacturing.