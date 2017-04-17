Black Fly spraying returns to southern WV rivers - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Black Fly spraying returns to southern WV rivers

Posted: Updated:
By Douglas Fritz, Web Content Manager
Connect

The return of spring weather also brings the return of a nuisance to people who come to West Virginia to enjoy the outdoors.  Black Flies are out in abundance, and the West Virginia Department of Agriculture has announced their annual suppression treatments are about to begin.  

The aerial treatment for black flies will be conducted no the New, Bluestone and Greenbrier Rivers.  Those will be done by helicopter between 8 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, 2017.  If weather condition allow, treatments on the Greenbrier River could begin after 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.