Black Fly spraying returns to southern WV rivers

The return of spring weather also brings the return of a nuisance to people who come to West Virginia to enjoy the outdoors. Black Flies are out in abundance, and the West Virginia Department of Agriculture has announced their annual suppression treatments are about to begin.

The aerial treatment for black flies will be conducted no the New, Bluestone and Greenbrier Rivers. Those will be done by helicopter between 8 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, 2017. If weather condition allow, treatments on the Greenbrier River could begin after 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19.