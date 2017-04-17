Rue 21 closing 400 stores - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Rue 21 closing 400 stores

Posted: Updated:

CRANBERRY, PA (AP) — Teen clothing retailer rue21 is closing about one-third of its stores nationwide as it focuses more on its online business.The privately held company is shuttering nearly 400 stores, leaving it more than 700 stores in 48 states.

The company is based in Cranberry, north of Pittsburgh. In a Facebook post, it called the decision to close the stores “difficult but necessary.” Like many brick-and-mortar retailers, it has been battling declining mall traffic amid strong competition online.

A full list of rue21 stores can be found here. The list, broken down by state, shows which stores are closing.

The company didn’t say how soon the stores will close, though its website is promoting store-closing sales.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.