Plaintiffs in DMV lawsuit ask judge to reverse decision

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) - Plaintiffs in a recently dismissed class-action lawsuit against the commissioner of the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles are asking a federal judge to reverse his decision to drop the case.



The Daily Progress reports attorneys from the Legal Aid Justice Center said in an April 10 filing that Judge Norman Moon's decision to drop the case was based on "mistakes of facts and law." Attorneys say the mistakes regard how license suspensions are ordered and how records of suspensions are kept.



The Legal Aid Justice Center filed the lawsuit against the DMV on behalf of low-income drivers who lost their license for failing to pay court debts.



Moon wrote in his March 13 opinion that state courts - not his court - have jurisdiction on the matter.

