Construction under way for Charleston bicycle lanes

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Construction has started for the city of Charleston's long awaited bicycle lanes.



The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the bicycle lanes will stretch along Kanawha Boulevard.



Assistant city engineer Aaron Morris says crews were working on the city's West Side last week and will continue early this week to remove and pave the grassy median along Kanawha Boulevard West between Patrick Street and Magic Island.



According to renderings, bike lanes will be separated from vehicle traffic with Patrick Street and Magic Island.



Officials say Kanawha Boulevard West will remain open to traffic throughout the process. Work crews plan to shift traffic to where the medians were to keep it two-way.



Morris says once the median work is completed, crews are expected to begin constructing crosswalks on the north side of the boulevard.



