Man found dead in wheelchair in parking lot

GOOCHLAND, Va. (AP) - Officials say a man has been found dead in a wheelchair in an apartment complex parking lot.
    
Media outlets report that the Goochland County sheriff's office is conducting a death investigation after a newspaper carrier found the man dead early Monday near the Short Pump area.
    
Sheriff Jim Agnew identified the man as 38-year-old Paul Chisholm, a military veteran paralyzed from the waist down.
    
Agnew says it isn't clear what killed Chisholm, but he says there was a blood trail from his apartment and pools of blood outside other apartments, where he had apparently knocked.  He says there were no signs of trauma other than to Chisholm's feet, which dragged behind him.
    
His body was taken to the medical examiner's office to determine the cause of death.

